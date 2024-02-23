You're cordially invited to witness the matrimony of Tiffani and AJ, the second couple ever to participate in 'GMA3's 'Wedding in a Week.' Scroll down to sign the guest book, and to watch their engagement on national TV!
Watch the Engagement
12:15
Tiffani Ratliff and Ajahlon “AJ” Cooper believe they are competing for the "GMA3" “Couple of the Month,” but will receive the surprise of a lifetime.
Tips for Planning a Wedding on a Budget with BRIDES Magazine
5:19
Sarah Schreiber talks to “Wedding in a Week” couple AJ Cooper and Tiffani Ratliff about budgeting the venue, flower selection, and pre-wedding festivities.
Hottest Wedding Dessert Trends in 2024 with Food Network
3:45
Pastry chef Zac Young talks to “Wedding in a Week” couple AJ Cooper and Tiffani Ratliff about tips for choosing wedding desserts and shares new ideas for pastries.
Relationship Advice You Need to Know with DeVon Franklin
5:11
Producer, author, and relationship advisor DeVon Franklin shares his key beliefs for a successful marriage to “Wedding in a Week” couple Tiffani and AJ.