Former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor was unable to attend the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony with his bandmates on Saturday in Los Angeles because, as he revealed in an open letter, he is battling stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer.

Taylor, who also provided backup vocals for Duran Duran, performed with the band from 1980 to 1986 and from 2001 to 2006.

In the open letter, Taylor revealed that he was diagnosed with the disease four years ago, writing: "Although my current condition is not immediately life threatening, there is no cure."

He added, "Recently I was doing okay after some very sophisticated life extending treatment, that was until a week or so ago when I suffered a setback, and despite the exceptional efforts of my team, I had to be honest in that both physically and mentally, I would be pushing my boundaries."

"However, none of this needs to or should detract from what this band (with or without me) has achieved and sustained for 44 years," he continued. "I'm so very proud of [my four band mates]; I'm amazed at their durability, and I'm overjoyed at accepting this award. I often doubted the day would come. I'm sure as hell glad I'm around to see the day."

Emma Mcintyre/Getty Images Roger Taylor, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, and Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran attend the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Taylor finished by writing that he was "truly sorry and massively disappointed" that he wasn't able to make the ceremony, which would have reunited him with current Duran Duran members Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, Roger Taylor and Simon Le Bon.

Backstage, after the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by "Iron Man" actor Robert Downey Jr., Le Bon told reporters that news of Taylor's condition was "devastating," adding that he didn't want to cry, but felt like doing so. He asked the press not to ask any more questions about Taylor, because it was too tough for him to talk about.