Dwayne Johnson recently shared video of the sweet moment with his family he called "one of the greatest and most moving moments" of his life.

The actor, his wife Lauren Hashian and their daughters, Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4, attended the Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday.

At the game, Hashian performed the national anthem, while Johnson looked on proudly holding their daughters. Johnson uploaded footage of her performance, which he described as "powerful" and "inspiring."

"As a father, it rocked my soul to hold our little ones in this milestone moment, as I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing -- they felt it," Johnson wrote alongside the video.

"At these little ages, they don’t understand how meaningful this moment is for our family and how incredibly important the words of this song are to our great country and every American in it," he continued.

He added, "It’s my job to explain it and teach them one day and as their father I can’t wait."

In the video, the trio beams as Hashian sings, and Johnson erupts in cheers when she finishes the performance.

Commenting on his wife's powerful voice, Johnson wrote, "Man you can FEEL THE MANA in the air as Lauren sings."