Dwight Howard is reflecting on his "Dancing with the Stars" journey following his elimination this week.
The professional basketball player and his partner Daniella Karagach were eliminated in the milestone 500th episode of "DWTS" on Nov. 12, and he told "Good Morning America" the experience "meant the world" to him.
"I learned so much, not just from dancing but how to be a partner," he said. "How to listen, really, to your partner, understand what your partner is saying and try to go out and emulate all those different things and really have your partner's back. All those things are key."
Despite their height difference, Howard said they fought hard and "made everybody see that you can do anything you put your mind to."
"Everybody was saying the odds [were] against us," he said. "We came up short, and that's what happens in life sometimes."
Howard added, "Even until the end, we worked hard every day. We didn't get the trophy, but I know I put in 110% every single day and, you know, I'm happy with where we are."
Karagach said she was most surprised to see Howard's willingness to give himself over to the process and "how much respect he has for the craft and how much respect he has for dancing."
"He came in as literally the perfect student, worked so, so hard every single day, and that's all I could have asked for as a coach," she continued.
Despite not making it to the finals or winning the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, Howard said he had fun and now gets to go home "and tell my kids I'm living the dream."
He also teased that he's not ready to hang up his dancing shoes, saying, "This might not be the last time you see Dwight dancing."