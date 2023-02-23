Emma Slater has filed for divorce from fellow "Dancing with the Stars" pro Sasha Farber after four years of marriage.

Slater, 34, filed the paperwork in Los Angeles on Feb. 21, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, according to court documents obtained by ABC News.

The documents state the couple separated back on April 1, 2022. Slater and Farber, 38, were married March 25, 2018.

Variety/ABC via Getty Images Emma Slater at the People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar, Dec. 6, 2022, in Santa Monica, Calif. Sasha Farber on "Dancing With the Stars," Nov. 1, 2021.

The legal filing also shows Slater is requesting to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to both parties, indicating they will "amicably" resolve issues of property and assets in an "uncontested divorce."

Slater has yet to speak publicly on the matter, but Farber shared a statement to his Instagram story on Wednesday that appeared to respond to the news.

"Things in life don't always work out, but it's important to be thankful for the good times and great memories, be strong and keep moving 💔," he wrote.