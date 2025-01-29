Eagles great Jeremiah Trotter 'extremely proud' of son heading to Super Bowl LIX with 'same number, same team'
Super Bowl LIX will be a family affair for former Philadelphia Eagles great Jeremiah Trotter, who will get to watch as his son Jeremiah Trotter Jr. takes the field in his rookie season against the Kansas City Chiefs, sporting the same number for the same team in his first big game.
"I'm extremely proud of him, just living out his dreams and being able to go to the Super Bowl his rookie season is just exciting," the former All-Pro linebacker told "Good Morning America" on Wednesday.
"Wearing the same number I wore for the same team, it's truly a blessing to see him out there doing his thing," he added.
Trotter Sr., also known as the "Axe Man," holds the Eagles' record for most career tackles by a linebacker with 371 before he was enshrined in the team's Hall of Fame in 2016.
In addition to the obvious familial similarities on and off the field, Trotter Jr.'s inaugural Super Bowl matchup is not dissimilar from that of his dad's.
The Eagles will once again face a dynasty team with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, much like Trotter Sr. did in Super Bowl XXXIX against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, who at the time were defending champs on the heels of consecutive Super Bowl wins.
"It's gonna be a tough challenge. But they're built for this type of football. They run the football real well, playing great defense, and they don't turn the football over," Trotter Sr. told "GMA." "They're playing really good football. I like our chances."
The former player reflected on a now-viral photo of post-game celebrations holding his son on the field after winning the NFC Championship title in 2005.
"I can't pick him up [anymore] -- I think I could still set him on my knee," Trotter Sr. said with a laugh. "Time flies. It's just great to see those guys out there. It's gonna be a fun weekend for sure."