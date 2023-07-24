Ed Sheeran surprised fans at a bar in Nashville, Tennessee, over the weekend with a fun karaoke session.
Following his Mathematics Tour concert Saturday night, the "Thinking Out Loud" singer visited Santa's Pub in Nashville, where he drank beer and sang songs with customers.
"When I lived here this was the spot and it still is. Karaoke caravan and cheap beer, what's not to love x," Sheeran wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.
Sheeran added that he was "celebrating breaking the attendance record at Nissan Stadium in Nashville" on Saturday night.
The singer broke a one-night concert attendance record that night with 73,874 at Nissan Stadium, a rep for the venue confirmed to "Good Morning America."
Taylor Swift previously held the record for one-night concert attendance in May when she performed at the stadium for her Eras Tour, according to the Nissan Stadium rep. The "All Too Well" singer brought in nearly 71,000 attendees for each night of her Nashville concert stop.
The post featured a video of the Grammy Award-winning singer belting the lyrics to "I Want It That Way" by the Backstreet Boys, as well as singing along to his hit song "Thinking Out Loud" as a bride and groom dance next to him.
- 1
- 2
- 3
Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean commented on the post, stating that he and Sheeran needed to collaborate soon.
"Let's go bro," McLean said. "When we jamming together. This needs to happen like yesterday. Hope you had a blast brother. Looks like a lot of fun."
Howie Dorough of the Backstreet Boys also commented on Sheeran's post and said, "We gotta get you on IWITW with us Ed!"
Sheeran is currently on the North American leg of his Mathematics world tour. His next concert stop is at Soldier Field in Chicago and the tour will continue with stops in Minneapolis, Denver and Kansas City, Missouri, before a final show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
In April, Sheeran also announced additional dates for his Subtract Tour, which coincides with the Mathematics Tour and features performances in an intimate setting. He kicked off performances for the Subtract Tour in Clearwater, Florida, in May.
His next Subtract show will be this weekend in Chicago and will continue with stops in Minneapolis, Denver and Seattle, before a finale show at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.