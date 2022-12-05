Elliot Page can now add author to his list of accomplishments.

On Monday, the "Juno" actor revealed that his previously announced memoir, "Pageboy," will be released June 6, 2023.

Page also posted the book's cover on Instagram, alongside a caption that detailed his experience in writing the memoir.

"Trans people are facing increasing attacks, from physical violence to the banning of healthcare, and our humanity is regularly 'debated' in the media," Page wrote. "The act of writing, reading, and sharing the multitude of our experiences is an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us. Books have helped me, saved me even, so I hope this can help someone feel less alone."

A portrait of Page adorns the memoir's cover, which features him posing in a white tank top and jeans.

"At many points in my life, it felt unbearable to be in front of a camera," the "Umbrella Academy" star wrote. "But making this cover ... was a joyful experience that I will never forget."

Published by Flatiron Books, a division of Macmillan Books, "Pageboy" is described by the publisher as a book where Page will "finally share his truth."

"Full of behind the scenes details and intimate interro­gations on sex, love, trauma, and Holly­wood, 'Pageboy' is the story of a life pushed to the brink," the description continues. "But at its core, this beautifully written, winding journey of what it means to untangle ourselves from the ex­pect­ations of others is an ode to stepping into who we truly are with defiance, strength, and joy."