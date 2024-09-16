Celebrity couples hit the 2024 Emmys carpet together
It's date night at the 2024 Emmys.
Among the many stylish celebrities walking the red carpet are the famous couples we love to see together.
Billy Crudup, who is nominated for "The Morning Show," and Naomi Watts, who is nominated for "Feud," held hands as they posed for photographers: Watts, wearing a green strapless gown with drop earrings, and Crudup, in a classic black suit and tie. Idris Elba, nominated for "Hijack," and Sabrina Dhowre, coordinated in shades of grey, and Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash stun in monochromatic red ensembles.
