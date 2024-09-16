Bradley Whitford has revealed why he missed out on the "West Wing" reunion at the 2024 Emmy Awards on Sunday.
In a lengthy statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, the actor said it "breaks my heart" that he wasn't able to join Martin Sheen, Dulé Hill, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff and Allison Janney for their onstage reunion to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic political drama.
"It breaks my heart not to be able to be with my West Wing family at the Emmys tonight or at the White House later this week to celebrate our 25th birthday, but I'm in Budapest on another White House set pretending to work for another administration. (I know. I need to work on my range.)," he began.
"My God, the writing on The West Wing. Those characters. Played by people I love and admire and get to be part of a family with for the rest of my life," he continued, shouting out the show's crew, series creator Aaron Sorkin and late cast member John Spencer.
He added, "The further away from the show I get, the more grateful I am to have been a part of it. I'm proud of its ongoing legacy that celebrates hope and public service in a world that can no longer afford cynicism and despair."
Whitford ended his statement by urging his followers to "check your voter registration and make a plan to vote!!!"
"The West Wing" aired for seven seasons from 1999 to 2006.