It was a father-daughter date night for Ethan and Maya Hawke on Thursday night.

The duo stepped out for a screening of Ethan Hawke's film "Wildcat" in New York City. Ethan Hawke directed and co-wrote the film, while Maya Hawke starred in it.

Ethan Hawke was all smiles as he posed for photos with his daughter, whom he shares with his ex-wife, actress Uma Thurman.

Ethan Hawke and Maya Hawke attend a screening of "Wildcat" at Angelika Film Center in New York City, April 11, 2024. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Also in attendance were "Wildcat" stars Laura Linney, Philip Ettinger and Alessandro Nivola.

Ethan Hawke's wife Ryan Hawke also attended and showed her support for both her husband and Maya Hawke, as well as the rest of the cast.

The upcoming film focuses on Southern Gothic writer Flannery O'Connor as she ponders great questions about her writing, according to a description of the film.

"In 1950, Flannery (Maya Hawke) visits her mother Regina (Laura Linney) in Georgia when she is diagnosed with lupus at twenty-four years old," a description for the film reads. "Struggling with the same disease that took her father's life when she was a child and desperate to make her mark as a great writer, this crisis pitches her imagination into a feverish exploration of belief."

"As she dives deeper into her craft, the lines between reality, imagination, and faith begin to blur, allowing Flannery to ultimately come to peace with her situation and heal a strained relationship with her mother," the description states.

"Wildcat" hits theaters May 3.