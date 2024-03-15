Eva Mendes took to Instagram Thursday to thank partner Ryan Gosling for his support while Mendes attended Milan Fashion Week.

"Made possible by…," Mendes started a post where she acknowledged Dolce Gabbana among several others who helped style her for the occasion.

"And by my man for holding down the fort at home so I could live the Dolce Evita for a couple days," she finished the post.

Last month, Mendes shared another video documenting her behind the scenes experience at Milan Fashion Week, which spanned Feb. 20 to Feb. 26.

Gosling made headlines on Sunday for his jaw-dropping Oscars performance of "I'm Just Ken," the hit song from "Barbie." Gosling took the stage in a pink blazer for the highly choreographed rendition which drew widespread praise.

Mendes took to Instagram after the show to congratulate her husband.

"You took Ken all the way to the Oscar's,RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed," wrote Mendes in a post accompanied with a picture of Mendes wearing a pink suit.

Mendes and Gosling, who starred in 2012's "The Place Beyond the Pines," share two children – daughters Esmeralda and Amada.