Brad Pitt is putting the pedal to the metal in the brand-new trailer for "F1."
Pitt teams up with Javier Bardem and Damson Idris in the trailer, which features a new look at Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a veteran racer recruited by Bardem's character Ruben Cervantes to join his Formula 1 team and race alongside Idris' character Joshua Pearce.
"They see a guy who lives in a van, a gambling junkie who missed his shot, the best that never was, but I see possibility," Ruben says, referring to Sonny. "My rookie is a phenomenal talent, but he's young."
The trailer shows Sonny and rookie Joshua butting heads while attempting to work together.
Watch the full trailer here.
A synopsis for the film, directed by Joseph Kosinski with a screenplay by Ehren Kruger, reads, "Dubbed 'the greatest that never was,' Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) was FORMULA 1's most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, he's a nomadic racer-for-hire when he's approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling FORMULA 1 team that is on the verge of collapse."
"Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to FORMULA 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world," the synopsis continues. "He'll drive alongside Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), the team's hotshot rookie intent on setting his own pace. But as the engines roar, Sonny's past catches up with him and he finds that in FORMULA 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition -- and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone."
Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies and Kim Bodnia also star in the film.
"F1" hits theaters June 27.