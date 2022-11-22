The final trailer for "Avatar: The Way of Water" has arrived.

The new trailer for the long-awaited sequel to James Cameron's 2009 epic was released Monday, in honor of "Avatar Day," during Monday Night Football on ESPN.

The film arrives in theaters on Dec. 16.

On December 16, experience the motion picture event of a generation.



Watch the brand-new trailer and experience #AvatarTheWayOfWater in 3D. Get tickets now: https://t.co/9NiFEIpZTE pic.twitter.com/UitjdL3kXr — Avatar (@officialavatar) November 22, 2022

"Avatar: The Way of Water" is set more than a decade after the first film and brings back characters from the original, including Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), Sigourney Weaver (playing a new character, Kiri), Stephen Lang (Miles Quaritch) and more.

A first look at the film's official trailer premiered on "Good Morning America" earlier this month.

2:42

2009's "Avatar" is the highest grossing film of all time, having made more than $2.9 billion at the global box office. It was nominated for nine Academy Awards and won three, including best cinematography, production design and visual effects. "Avatar" is available to stream on Disney+.

Fans can purchase tickets now for "Avatar: The Way of Water," ahead of its Dec. 16 release.