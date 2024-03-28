Author Rebecca Yarros, known for The Empyrean series of books, "Fourth Wing" and "Iron Flame," is coming out with the third novel in the series.

In a video she shared with "Good Morning America," Yarros said the highly anticipated book in the series will arrive next year.

"Good Morning America! I’m excited to finally announce that the third book in The Empyrean series will be released January 21, 2025," Yarros said. "I can’t tell you much yet, but I can tell you the title: 'Onyx Storm.'"

"There will be politics, new adventures, old enemies and of course, dragons," she added. "I can’t wait to share more details with you later."

Yarros first released "Fourth Wing," the first book in The Empyrean series, in April 2023. The book was the author’s first fantasy genre novel and went viral on TikTok. "Fourth Wing" follows 20-year-old Violet Sorrengail, who joins a group of people striving to become dragon riders.

The sequel to "Fourth Wing," "Iron Flame," was released in November 2023, and continued Violet’s story.

The book series is currently in development at MGM Amazon Studios with Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society.

"Onyx Storm" is available for pre-order now.

