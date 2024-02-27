Actress Gabourey Sidibe and her husband Brandon Frankel will soon be parents of twins.

On Tuesday, the couple shared a joint Instagram post announcing the news and writing in the caption, "Twin Delivery coming soon! Twenty Twinty Four!!"

"I'm pregnant!" Sidibe wrote. "We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we're giving them each a baby to take care of!"

"Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!!" she continued.

Gabourey Sidibe attends Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala, Oct. 5, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Sidibe and Frankel shared two photos in the post, one of Frankel embracing Sidibe and another of the couple posing with a stroller.

Sidibe, who is known for her Oscar-nominated role in "Precious" and television roles in "Empire" and "American Horror Story," revealed her marriage to Frankel in December 2022.

During a television appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," she said that she secretly married Frankel, the marketing and branding lead at talent agency 33 & West and former chief business officer of NoCap, in 2021.

"We got married at the kitchen table," she said at the time. "It was just us. We got engaged in 2020, we got married like four months later."