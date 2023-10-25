Garth Brooks has announced his new studio album, "Time Traveler," and revealed its album cover.

Produced by Brooks, the project will be included in his upcoming seven-disc box set, The Limited Series.

"There are a lot of different eras on this album, thus the name," Brooks shared in a statement. "Country music's core is sincerity, after that, you can dress it up a thousand different ways. I am so lucky to live under the flag of Country Music."

The collection will also feature "Man Against Machine," "Gunslinger," "Fun" and the three-disc "Triple Live."

The Limited Series will be released exclusively at Bass Pro Shops on Nov. 7 and is available for preorder now. Orders purchased online will ship in mid-November.

The new album and collection come amid a busy year for Brooks: In addition to his musical pursuits, the country legend's Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk will officially open in Nashville, Tennessee, Friday, Nov. 24, with a same-day Dive-Bar kickoff concert.