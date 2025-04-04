George Clooney had a mini-reunion with his "ER" co-stars Thursday night.
Clooney's former co-stars Julianna Margulies, Anthony Edwards and Mare Winningham stepped out to support Clooney at the opening night of his new Broadway play, "Good Night, and Good Luck."
Margulies and Clooney were all smiles as they posed for a photo together.
Edwards and Winningham also arrived in their best Broadway looks.
Clooney starred alongside Margulies and Edwards in "ER" seasons 1-5.
Winningham starred on the show from 1998-1999.
In addition to his "ER" co-stars, several other celebrity peers stepped out to support Clooney on Thursday including Drew Barrymore, Lucas Bravo, Cindy Crawford, Michael J. Fox, Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber, Kylie Minogue, Jim Parsons and more.
Jennifer Lopez, who starred with Clooney in the 1998 film "Out of Sight," also supported the Oscar winner.
"Good Night, and Good Luck" follows legendary journalist Edward R. Murrow's history-altering 1954 on-air showdown with Sen. Joseph McCarthy, according to a press release.
"As McCarthyism casts a shadow over America, Murrow and his news team choose to confront the growing tide of paranoia and propaganda, even if it means turning the federal government and a worried nation against them," the press release states. "The play chronicles a time in American history when truth and journalistic integrity stood up to fearmongering and disinformation -- and won."
The play, in which Clooney stars in as Murrow, is an adaptation of Clooney's 2005 film of the same name, which he co-wrote with Grant Heslov. The film earned six Oscar nominations, including best director (Clooney), best picture and best original screenplay.