Amal and George Clooney shined in style for their latest red-carpet appearance together.

The couple was spotted at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Boys in the Boat" and posed for cameras arm-in-arm.

Amal was hard to miss in a yellow gown that included a structured bodice shape along with a flowing bottom and spaghetti shoulder straps.

Her glowing look was custom-designed by Atelier Versace and "inspired by Versace designs of the early 1990s," according to a statement from the luxury fashion house.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend the Amazon MGM Studios Los Angeles premiere of "The Boys in the Boat" at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Dec. 11, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The human rights lawyer finished her look with a pointed-toe silver shoes, a small sparkling clutch, voluminous wavy hair, and bronze-toned makeup.

George, who produced and directed "The Boys in the Boat," kept his look classic with a black suit and blue shirt.

"I'm always embarrassed because I'm wearing something that I've worn, like, 1,000 times," Clooney told "ET" at the premiere.

He also joked that his "entire career has been reduced to a plus-one now."

"The Boys in the Boat," out on Dec. 25, is based on a true story of the University of Washington rowing team's journey to competing for gold in the 1936 Berlin Olympics.