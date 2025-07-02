Say hello to the newest member of the Stephanopoulos-Wentworth family!
Meet… Fig!
The "Good Morning America" co-anchor and his wife Ali Wentworth recently decided it was the right time to rescue a new pup after their dog Cooper died in May.
"He passed away, and we went through a mourning period when he had cancer, and then I felt like, you know what, I have the bandwidth to give other dogs a great life," Wentworth told "GMA" Wednesday. "So, we went on the search."
Stephanopoulos and Wentworth met with several dogs and the team at 1 Love 4 Animals, a nonprofit animal rescue in Chester County, Pennsylvania.
Among the animals up for adoption were five golden retrievers and two mixed-breed puppies, but one in particular stood out to both Stephanopoulos and Wentworth.
"I looked at this little girl, and she was just like, 'Hi, I might be cuter than everybody in this family,'" Wentworth recalled of meeting Fig for the first time. "And she just came up to me, and I thought I wanted a boy, because we have two daughters -- and yet, this little girl just caught my eye."
Fig's adoption was finalized Tuesday night, according to Wentworth, who described the 12-week-old golden retriever as "really sweet."
"If she wasn't adopted, she probably would have spent her life in a cage as a breeder," said Wentworth.
The nonprofit 1 Love 4 Animals has more animals up for adoption, including dogs rescued from puppy mills and overcrowded city shelters.
The shelter will be joining more than 20 other organizations in New York City on July 12 for a Broadway Barks adoption event.