"Ginny & Georgia" star Brianne Howey is pregnant.

The 33-year-old actress revealed the news in an Instagram post Thursday, sharing a photo in which she poses with her hand on her hip in a long, form-fitting brown dress.

Howey indicated in the post that she attended the Boss Spring/Summer 2023 runway show at Miami's One Herald Plaza with "my forever new +1 🥰🤎."

"Thanks for having us! Loved every second of the new collection #hugoboss," she added.

This is Howey's first child with husband Matt Ziering, whom she married in 2021.

Howey received lots of support in the comments section of her post, notably from her "Ginny & Georgia" family, specifically her TV kids, played by Antonia Gentry and Diesel La Torraca.

"so. happy. for. you. ❤️❤️❤️," Gentry wrote, while La Torraca added, "I can't wait to be a big brother!!! Sooooooo excited!!! ❤️😍❤️."