This week on “The Golden Bachelor,” Gerry makes tough decisions as he gears up for hometowns week.

He goes on a romantic helicopter ride during his one-on-one date and goes on a fun-filled group date on the Santa Monica Pier.

Gerry Turner is shown on an episode of "The Golden Bachelor." John Fleenor/Disney

“I think she could be the one”

Five weeks after receiving the first impression rose on the first night, Faith finally got a one-on-one date with Gerry. He picked her up at the mansion before he whisked her away on a helicopter that took them on a scenic tour through Los Angeles. Gerry swept her off her feet when the helicopter landed on a yacht in Santa Monica.

On their date, Faith opened up about the hardships she’s faced in her life and how Gerry has made her feel special.

Gerry admitted that he felt that he was only attracted to her physically at first, but after hearing about her story, is “intrigued about her as a person.”

At the very end of the date, Gerry gave Faith a rose, securing her a trip to her hometown with Gerry so he could meet her family.

“A life with Faith could be amazing, I think she could be the one,” Gerry said.

The women worry about other connections with Gerry

While Faith was on her date with Gerry, Leslie, who had a one-on-one with Gerry last week, began to worry about the connections Gerry was forming with other women.

“I’m taking it a bit harder because my past relationships haven’t been secure,” Leslie said.

When Faith got home, she shared details about her date with Gerry, which included the helicopter ride and time together in a hot tub.

Faith’s date stirred up a mixture of emotions for all of the remaining women in the mansion.

“You’re my girl”

During their group date at Santa Monica Pier, Theresa pulled Gerry aside and told him her true feelings and her desire to have Gerry meet her family so he “sees who I am.” She also told him that she’s “really falling in love” with him.

Gerry didn’t share his feelings for Theresa, but was touched by her declaration of love for him and rode the ferris wheel with her.

“It makes me feel very special to hear her say that and I have very strong feelings back for her,” Gerry said. “She is the picture of safety and security.”

The final six women go on a group date with Gerry Turner on the tv show "The Golden Bachelor." John Fleenor/Disney

When Leslie and Gerry spent some time together, Leslie opened up about the “hard days” she’s had since Faith’s one-on-one date. She spoke to Gerry about being cheated on in past relationships and remembering the feeling that came with that experience.

Gerry assured Leslie on their one-on-one and that he cares for her. As they embraced, Gerry also whispered in her ear, “I’m falling in love with you, you’re my girl.”

Meanwhile, one week after Ellen told Gerry that she’s falling in love with him, she reiterated her feelings to him at the pier. Gerry didn’t respond with how he felt about her, but told her, “that it touches me deeply to hear you say that.”

At the very end of the date, and the time he spent with the women, Gerry couldn’t bring himself to give out the group date rose.

“The most difficult decision”

After taking the night to mull over his decision, Gerry gave the last two roses to Leslie and Theresa.

The decision left Gerry in tears as he had to say goodbye to Susan, Sandra and Ellen.

When it came time to say goodbye to Ellen, Gerry walked her out of the mansion and told her that letting her go was the “most difficult decision.”

“You put yourself out there like I asked and were so vulnerable,” Gerry said. “I hope you stay positive, because that’s you.”

Gerry Turner is shown on an episode of "The Golden Bachelor." John Fleenor/Disney

“I wasn’t expecting it,” Ellen said. “I was truly falling in love with him. I just thought he was the one so it’s really upsetting. But this experience has been one of the best experiences of my life. I have a lot more optimism about love and the possibility of finding love at this stage in my life -- he’s really a special guy. He is, and he deserves to be happy. He’s been through a lot.”

Next up, hometowns week.

Here are the women who remain: Theresa, Faith and Leslie.