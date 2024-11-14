"Golden Bachelorette" star Joan Vassos and her fiance Chock Chapple are opening up about their plans for their next chapter together.
Speaking with "Good Morning America" after the emotional finale and the live "After the Final Rose" special, Vassos said they've been hiding their relationship from the world for months and have grown even more close.
"We got to spend a lot of time together just kind of falling more and more in love, getting to know each other, and now we finally get to share it with our friends and family and the rest of the world," she said.
"So we have dinner plans for the next four months every night," Chapple joked.
The couple are now focused on blending their families -- Vassos' in Maryland and Chapple's in Kansas.
"I always said I was not going to leave Maryland, but I'm, like, actually really excited to spend some time in Kansas -- and I never thought I would utter those words," Vassos said.
Chapple said he knew going into the show how important family was to them both, saying things have been going "incredibly easy" on that front.
Looking toward the future, the couple shared their outlook on saying "I do."
"I finally, like, look forward to the next chapter of my life. I lost that, you know, for quite a while," Vassos said. "I think just living a little bit of a normal life for a bit of time and then we'll start making wedding plans."
"She's going to marry me … it's just a matter of time," Chapple said, to which Vassos interjected, "I am."