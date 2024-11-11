Joan Vassos is sharing what she's learned about dating as the Golden Bachelorette.
Ahead of the finale this week, Vassos, 61, took to Instagram over the weekend to share dating advice for others who are getting back out in the dating world.
"Here's some things I learned," she began. "The first is kindness, reciprocity and respect are the bare minimum. You should expect these things."
"Don't be impressed just because someone compliments you or treats you nicely. They should," she added.
When it comes to falling in love at first sight, Vassos said you should get to know someone first before passing judgment.
"It's OK not to be sure about someone right away. You don't know them yet," she said. "I'm not sure if love at first sight is really a thing, but even if it is, don't expect that. Get to know someone. Give yourself some time."
Vassos also reminded others that they are "worthy of love."
"You don't have to prove to anyone that you are good enough," she said. "You are worthy of love, whether or not someone falls in love with you or not, you are worthy of it. We all are worthy of it. We deserve it."
The final takeaway that Vassos shared from her "Golden Bachelorette" journey is communication, which she said is "key."
"Don't be afraid to ask the hard questions," she said. "Set boundaries and express what you need. It's better to be clear from the start, telling people what you want, then have to compromise later and maybe never getting what you need."
"I hope that helps," she added. "It helped me. Good luck with dating!"
Vassos began her journey as the Golden Bachelorette in September. The school administrator, mother and grandmother is the first ever "Golden Bachelorette" lead and began her season with 24 men.
Vassos' journey to find love on the show will end this week with the season finale, where fans will see her final dates unfold and learn whether she chooses Guy, the ER doctor from Reno, Nevada, or Chock, the insurance executive from Wichita, Kansas.
Tune in for the "Golden Bachelorette" finale part two and the "After the Final Rose" special at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Disney is the parent company of ABC, ABC News and "Good Morning America."