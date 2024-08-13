The men who will compete for Joan Vassos' heart on the first-ever season of "The Golden Bachelorette" have been revealed.
ABC announced the 24 contestants hoping to receive a rose from Vassos, a 61-year-old school administrator from Rockland, Maryland, on Tuesday.
Among the men, who range in ages from 57 to 69, are a chiropractor, a rancher, an ER doctor, a retired navy captain, a salon owner, a fire department chief and more.
"There's a term called the hopeless romantic, but I feel like I'm a hopeful romantic," contestant Jonathan says in a video promo.
Another contestant named Gil says later in the clip, "I want to find someone not to grow old with, but to stay young with."
Vassos, a mother of four and grandmother of two whose husband of 32 years died in 2021, appeared on the inaugural season of "The Golden Bachelor" starring Gerry Turner.
In a video she shared with "Good Morning America" in 2023, Vassos said self-confidence in a partner is attractive to her.
"I like a man with self-confidence. I think it's kind of sexy, like he's been through life and earned swagger," she said. "Like he's saying, 'I got this.'"
Scroll down to meet the 24 men Vassos will meet on her journey to find love:
William "Bill," 68, a retired videographer from Portland, Oregon
Robert "Bob," 66, a chiropractor from Marina Del Ray, California
Charles K., 62, a portfolio manager from Rancho Palos Verdes, California
Charles L., 66, a retired financial analyst from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Charles "Chock," 60, an insurance executive from Wichita, Kansas
Christopher, 64, a contractor from West Babylon, New York
Daniel "Dan," 64, a private investor from Naples, Florida
David, 68, a rancher from Austin, Texas
Gary, 65, a retired finance executive from Palm Desert, California
Gil, 60, an educator from Mission Viejo, California
Gregg, 64, a retired university VP from Longboat Key, Florida
Guy, 66, an ER doctor from Reno, Nevada
John "Jack," 68, a caterer from Chicago, Illinois
Jonathan, 61, a shipping consultant from Oakland, Iowa
Jordan, 61, a sales manager from Chicago, Illinois
Keith, 62, a girl dad from San Jose, California
Kenneth "Ken," 60, a property management treasurer from Peabody, Massachusetts
Kim, 69, a retired navy captain from Seattle, Washington
Mark, 57, an army veteran from Leesville, Louisiana
Michael, 65, a retired banking CEO from Denver, North Carolina
Pablo, 63, a retired UN agency director from Cambridge, Maryland
Pascal, 69, a salon owner from Chicago, Illinois
Ralph "RJ," 66, a financial advisor from Irvine, California
Thomas, 62, a fire department chief from New York, New York
"The Golden Bachelorette" premieres Sept. 18 on ABC.