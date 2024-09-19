Joan Vassos' season of "The Golden Bachelorette" kicked off on Wednesday night in a special way.
The 61-year-old school administrator, mother and grandmother, who is the first ever "Golden Bachelorette," met her suitors vying for her heart and bonded with them over shared interests, experiences and a love for pickleball.
Prior to meeting the men, Vassos opened up about her first love, her late husband John Vassos, who died from pancreatic cancer. Vassos said she first met him in 1983 when she was 20 and called him a "special guy" who "made me feel special and safe every single day of my life."
"No one's gonna replace John," she said. "He lives in a place in my heart and in my mind that is just his. But I have a big heart and there is room for somebody else."
"I don't know if you could have two great loves in one lifetime, but I'm hoping," Vassos added.
How did some of the men impress Vassos when they met her?
At the mansion, Vassos was introduced to the men as they each stepped out of the limos. The first gentleman she was introduced to was Pascal, 69, a salon owner from Chicago, Illinois, whose French accent she found charming.
Others who impressed Vassos during their first meeting included Chock, 60, an insurance executive from Wichita, Kansas, who arrived with a mason jar of his chicken noodle soup, Jack, 68, a caterer from Chicago, Illinois, who sang Frank Sinatra's "My Way" for Vassos, and David, 68, a rancher from Austin, Texas, who arrived like prince charming on a horse.
Christopher, 64, a contractor from West Babylon, New York, had Vassos take a shot of prune juice during their initial meeting in the hopes that "things will run pretty well," while RJ, 66, a financial advisor from Irvine, California, charmed her with a fun one-liner, "I heard you're looking for a man in finance, with a retirement account, six foot five and blue eyes," and CK, a portfolio manager from Rancho Palos Verdes, California, wowed Vassos with a set of push-ups to show-off his physical strength.
All the men were enamored by Vassos' grace and elegance and commented on how beautiful she looked.
"I already admire these men and they're brave," Vassos said.
Who got the 1st impression rose?
After getting to know the men more inside of the mansion during sweet one-on-one moments and a chaotic impromptu pickleball tournament with some of the men, Vassos found a connection with Keith, 62, a girl dad from San Jose, California, who arrived at the mansion in a station wagon.
The duo played a game of cornhole and bonded over their love for the beach. Vassos said that she could picture herself with him and that she has fun with him.
"Keith makes me feel safe," said Vassos, who also shared her first kiss with Keith. "And it's something I haven't felt since Jon passed away. I feel like I'm out there kind of floating and he just has this very warm and easy way about him. He has a quick laugh and he also is very sincere and he just makes me feel comfortable."
Keith also shared how special their connection was and said the conversation they shared was just "natural." "There's something there that maybe we can build on," he said.
What special surprise did Vassos have for the men?
Before the rose ceremony, Vassos joined the men in the mansion for a sweet surprise. Host Jesse Palmer brought a television into the living room and a video played, featuring sweet messages from each of the men's loved ones.
There wasn't a dry eye in the room as the men watched their loved ones give words of encouragement, advice and more as they embark on their journey of finding love.
"That was a powerful moment," Gary, 65, a retired finance executive from Palm Desert, California, said after seeing his daughter and grandson's video message. "It was really special seeing them, knowing that they're with me on this journey in spirit."
What moved Vassos about this moment was the way the men were supporting each other.
"I am so honored that you're here doing this journey," Vassos told the men. "I see what you left [behind]. I know that you have heart. You are brave enough to come here and you have a sense of adventure, which is what I'm looking for."
What happened during the rose ceremony?
During the rose ceremony, Vassos stepped away when she felt overwhelmed and told Palmer that it's "not easy" sending some of the men home. But at the end of the night, Vassos said goodbye to five men.
See whose journey on the show continues below:
Dan, 64, a private investor from Naples, Florida
Jonathan, 61, a shipping consultant from Oakland, Iowa
Mark, 67, an army veteran from Leesville, Louisiana
Guy, 66, an ER doctor from Reno, Nevada
Charles K., 62, a portfolio manager from Rancho Palos Verdes, California
Gil, 60, an educator from Mission Viejo, California
Gary, 65, a retired finance executive from Palm Desert, California
Pascal, 69, a salon owner from Chicago, Illinois
Chock, 60, an insurance executive from Wichita, Kansas
Kim, 69, a retired navy captain from Seattle, Washington
Christopher, 64, a contractor from West Babylon, New York
Gregg, 64, a retired university VP from Longboat Key, Florida
Charles L., 66, a retired financial analyst from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Jordan, 61, a sales manager from Chicago, Illinois
Bob, 66, a chiropractor from Marina Del Rey, California
Michael, 65, a retired banking CEO from Denver, North Carolina
Jack, 68, a caterer from Chicago, Illinois