Joan Vassos shares what she is looking for in a partner ahead of 'Golden Bachelorette': See promo
Joan Vassos is opening up about what she is looking for in a partner ahead of her inaugural season of "The Golden Bachelorette."
"I'm very picky about a man being a gentleman," Vassos says in a new promo. "Somebody with a big heart, somebody who is generous and also somebody who's humble."
In the video, Vassos is seen sitting around the dining table with her loved ones, including her son Nick, Nick's fiancée Brooke, daughter Ally, mother-in-law Elaine and mom Mary.
She asks her family for advice, including what questions to ask her suitors. Her son responds, "What are your three top priorities in life?"
"Do you like to travel?" Elaine adds.
At the end of the video, Vassos tells her kids that she isn't planning on replacing their father, who died in 2021.
"I just want our family to be whole again," she says. "So let's cheers! Cheers to a great adventure."
Vassos, who first appeared on Gerry Turner's inaugural season of "The Golden Bachelor" in 2023, spoke during the show about her 32-year-long marriage to her late husband and connected with Turner over their shared grief from losing their spouses.
She also opened up about her marriage in a moving Instagram post in January, when she marked the three-year anniversary of her husband's death.
"Some days it seems like it just happened and I can't catch my breath, still feeling the shock of it," she wrote in the caption of the post alongside a photo of her and her husband and their four children. "Other days it feels like he's been gone a lifetime, those days are worse because I'm afraid the memories are fading. I think that's what scares me the most."
"I always knew that the hole he left in the universe when he passed away could never be filled, but I didn't realize that maybe people might just stop noticing it was there," she added. "He was the husband that always made me feel safe and cherished."
Vassos' journey to find love as the first-ever Golden Bachelorette will begin Sept. 18 on ABC.