'Golden Bachelorette' Joan Vassos introduced to Kelsey Anderson's dad in new clip: Watch here
Joan Vassos’ season of “The Golden Bachelorette” is almost here and ahead of the new season, fans are getting a sneak peek on what to expect.
In a new clip that was shared on Instagram, Vassos goes on dreamy dates with some of her suitors and she’s also introduced to a familiar face.
In the beginning of the clip, Vassos appears with Kelsey Anderson, who got engaged to Joey Graziadei on his season of “The Bachelor” earlier this year.
The two are standing in front of the Bachelor mansion when Anderson tells Vassos that she has someone that she wants to introduce her to.
Her dad, Mark, then walks out of the limo and Vassos says, “I’m so excited.”
“We’ve got a lot of living to do,” Vassos adds in the video with clips of her spending time with her suitors. “Life should be fun. And we’re not done yet.”
Vassos was announced as the first ever Golden Bachelorette in May during the Disney Upfront 2024 presentation.
She appeared on Gerry Turner’s season of “The Golden Bachelor” last year.
In previous clips leading up to her season, Vassos has said that she is looking for “somebody with a big heart, somebody who is generous and also somebody who’s humble.”
Vassos’ journey as “The Golden Bachelorette” will begin Sept. 18 on ABC.