Joan Vassos' journey as the "Golden Bachelorette" concluded in a happily ever after on Wednesday night during the show's finale.
The 61-year-old school administrator from Maryland, whose journey as the "Golden Bachelorette" began in September, chose Chock, in the end, who proposed to her in Bora Bora.
Throughout the entire season, the 60-year-old insurance executive from Wichita, Kansas, appeared to be Vassos' strongest connection. He received the first rose on one date, which they spent at Disneyland, and he showed his commitment to Vassos mid-season when he returned to the mansion after he went home for his mother's funeral.
During his proposal, he promised her that he will honor John, her late husband, by loving her every day.
"Joan, I love you and I want you to be in my life," he said.
She replied and told him that their first date at Disneyland helped her see a future with him. His brief departure from the show also made her realize that she "couldn't do this journey" without him.
"I love you and I want to spend the rest of my life with you," she told him before he got down on one knee. Vassos also gave Chock the final rose.
Before proposing to Vassos, Chock met her kids and told them how much he cares for Vassos. He also assured them that his intention isn't to replace their dad, but to love her and have adventures with her. He also had a final date with her where he gave her a set of keys, which he said was a symbol of his commitment to her.
Vassos says goodbye to Guy
While Vassos found her happily ever after with Chock, it also meant she had to say goodbye to Guy. After Chock and Joan's final date together, Vassos realized where her heart belonged and broke up with Guy the same day that he was supposed to meet her family. She told Guy that she wanted to "spare him" the trouble of meeting them and going through with their final date when she ultimately knew what her heart was telling her all along.
Guy broke down in tears and when he asked Vassos if there was any changing her mind at that point, she told him, "No. I love you, but I love you in a different way."
Guy and Vassos reunited during the finale's live show and they both told each other how much they were looking forward to seeing each other again. Guy candidly asked her if there was anything he missed during their time together and Vassos told him that it came down to "timing."
"It was really, really hard to say goodbye in the end because in any situation, I would have been with you," she said. "But there was a time element in this that I had to make a decision and my heart just belonged to someone else already."
In the end, there were no hard feelings between them and Vassos told Guy that she wanted to remain friends with him and hoped they could "double date" in the future.
What's next for Chock and Vassos?
During their interview in front of the live studio audience, Chock and Vassos opened up about how relieved they are to finally be able to share their relationship with the rest of the world.
"It's so nice to finally be able to share our love and our story," Vassos said.
"It's just been an incredible ride with Joan, and I couldn't be happier," Chock said. "And I want the world to know it."
When show host Jesse Palmer asked Vassos and Chock what they want others to take away from their story, Vassos said it's to "take a leap of faith and find your person out there."
"Everybody deserves to have love and to give love and I hope watching our journey inspired you a little bit," she said.
"Just keep your eyes and your ears open and see what's out there and risk love," Chock added.
In the end, Vassos and Chock were surprised with a trip to Walt Disney World to spend time together and with their families.