Goldie Hawn lit up the 2025 Academy Awards red carpet in true Hollywood fashion, arriving in a dazzling gold ensemble alongside her longtime partner, Kurt Russell.
The couple made a glamorous entrance at the 97th Oscars on Sunday, where Hawn presented the best-animated feature film with Andrew Garfield.
Hawn chose a look that embodied classic Hollywood elegance, and that was reminiscent of her daughter Kate Hudson's iconic yellow dress from "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days."
Hawn and Russell were among several couples turning heads as they arrived at the 97th Academy Awards, gracing the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.
Hawn took home an Academy Award in 1970, winning best supporting actress for her role as Toni Simmons in the comedy "Cactus Flower." More than a decade later, she earned a best actress nomination in 1981 for her role in "Private Benjamin."