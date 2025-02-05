A recently resurfaced video from five years ago shows rapper Doechii -- now a Grammy winner -- speaking about losing her job.
The artist, who won best rap album for "Alligator Bites Never Heal" at the 2025 Grammys on Sunday night, recounts being fired from her previous job in the 2020 YouTube video, which is titled simply, "I got fired thank God."
"So, I got fired today," Doechii says in the video while snacking on chips. "Either way, I'mma be straight."
The rapper then foreshadows her successful career in entertainment, saying, "I think, tomorrow, I'm just gonna go to a whole bunch of studios and ask if they have any internships open and also just ask questions."
She also says she plans to visit record labels, saying, "I'm just gonna go in and ask."
"I have nothing to lose," she adds. "I literally have nothing to lose. I have no place, I have no job, I have no children. Who gives a f---? Who cares? Who f---ing cares? I'm just gonna do it. I'll let you know how that goes."
Later that year, Doechii would release her debut EP, "Oh The Places You'll Go," which she self-funded. She subsequently released two additional EPs in 2021 and 2022, and in 2024, she released her hit mixtape "Alligator Bites Never Heal," which earned her the Grammy for best rap album this month and helped her score a nomination for best new artist.
In her Grammys acceptance speech, the rapper delivered a powerful message to others like her, saying, "I know that there is some Black girl out there, so many Black women out there that are watching me right now, and I want to tell you: You can do it. Anything is possible."
Doechii also shouted out her hometown Tampa, Florida, in her speech.
The singer, who performed her songs "CATFISH" and "DENIAL IS A RIVER" at the Grammys, was also nominated in the best rap performance category for her song "NISSAN ALTIMA."