"Grey's Anatomy" star Kim Raver is set to make her solo directorial debut by helming an upcoming season 19 episode of the beloved ABC medical drama.

"We couldn't keep the secret any longer...@KimRaver is making her #GreysAnatomy directorial debut!" the show shared on Instagram in a post on Friday. "Episode 1911 is coming soon to a screen near you 🎬."

The post also included a statement from Raver herself, who plays Dr. Teddy Altman on "Grey's Anatomy," as well as a look at her in director mode.

"I knew for a long time that I wanted my solo directorial debut to be with the incredibly talented cast, crew, and writers of @greysabc," she said. "And I'm so blessed to have had the incredible @therealdebbieallen as my mentor for my debut."

Raver added, "I'm thrilled for you to see what we have in store for you! Episode 1911 is coming soon."

ABC/Nino Muñoz ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" stars Kim Raver as Teddy Altman.

Raver's episode, titled "Training Day," is set to air March 23. The logline for the episode reads, "Addison [Kate Walsh] makes a special appearance at Grey Sloan to welcome Bailey's [Chandra Wilson] new OB/GYN trainees. Maggie's [Kelly McCreary] lung transplant is derailed, and Nick [Scott Speedman] bonds with Lucas [Niko Terho] — before the day takes a shocking turn."

Raver first joined the "Grey's Anatomy" cast in season 6 before departing in season 8. She returned in a recurring role for season 14 before re-joining the cast in season 15.

The actress, also known for "Third Watch," "24" and "Lipstick Jungle," previously made her directorial debut when she co-directed the 2019 Lifetime film "Tempting Fate,"