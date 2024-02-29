A "Ray Donovan" spinoff series is coming -- and it'll be here sooner than you may think.

Guy Ritchie is set to direct and executive produce "The Donovans," a new series for Paramount+ subscribers with the Showtime plan that the streamer says is "loosely based" on the Liev Schreiber-led crime drama.

"The Donovans" will debut "later this year," according to Paramount+.

The new series will focus on two generations of gangsters, diving into their businesses, their relationships and the "fixers" they call upon to handle tough situations.

"With the most powerful clients in Europe, The Donovans will see family fortunes and reputations at risk, odd alliances unfold, and betrayal around every corner; and while the family might be London's most elite fixers today, the nature of their business means there is no guarantee what's in store tomorrow," reads the synopsis.

Guy Ritchie attends the UK Premiere of "The Little Mermaid" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 15, 2023 in London. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images, FILE

Ronan Bennett will write all 10 episodes of the series and is also an executive producer.

Chris McCarthy, president of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, called Ritchie and Bennett "the ideal dream-team" to take on this project, pointing to the former's "riveting and stylish directorial approach" combined with the latter's "captivating and brutally authentic writing."

"Ray Donovan," which starred Schreiber as the titular "fixer," ran for seven seasons between 2013 and 2020. He returned for "Ray Donovan: The Movie," which debuted in 2022.