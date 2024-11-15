Gwen Stefani is opening up about the love she found with Blake Shelton.
Ahead of her fourth solo album, "Bouquet," the singer talked about how her family and her relationship with Shelton was the inspiration behind it in an interview with People.
"The last four years of my life, I got engaged, then I got married and started my life over," Stefani said.
"Something that I wanted since I was a little girl is to be married and have this love that I saw my parents have and have babies. That dream was completely ruined; it was crushed," she said, referring to her divorce from Gavin Rossdale in 2016.
Stefani and Rossdale share three sons together: Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10.
"Especially growing up with this perfect example of love between my parents. They met when they were 15, and they fell in love, and then they had us [children], and they made us feel like we were everything to them," Stefani said. "And when you have a family and it's the opposite of that, it breaks up ... I didn't know what to do or how to protect my children. And I'm still working on that."
"I had to figure out how I was going to move forward and make a new dream," she added, "and God putting Blake in my life was just that miracle."
Shelton and Stefani tied the knot in 2021.
They first met on the set of "The Voice," the reality show in which they both served as coaches, and dated for five years before announcing their engagement in October 2020.
Their relationship began in the wake of Stefani's split from Rossdale and Shelton's divorce from country singer Miranda Lambert.
This year, Stefani and Shelton celebrated their third wedding anniversary.
"It has always been you," Stefani wrote on Instagram in a post she shared of photos from their wedding day.