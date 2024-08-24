Gwen Stefani is celebrating a major milestone in her solo career—the 20th anniversary of her debut album, "Love. Angel. Music. Baby."
L.A.M.B. became a defining moment for Stefani because it was her first solo project without her band, No Doubt.
On August 23, the 54-year-old music icon took to Instagram to mark the occasion with a special throwback post. The carousel featured photos from her "L.A.M.B." music videos, including iconic looks from hits like "Hollaback Girl" and "Cool."
The caption read, "L.A.M.B. The Archives: Part I cheers to 20 years of L.A.M.B.!! 🐑 to celebrate, i’m releasing a limited edition L.A.M.B vinyl 🤍 it’s yours November 22!! pre-order now 🎉 gx."
Fans excitedly commented, writing, "No bc, the way this album changed lives and STILL to this day!!!!!! 😍" and "OMG, hearing this news has made my entire day!! 😍💖."
With the announcement of the limited edition vinyl, available for pre-order now, Stefani is ready to let her fans relive the "L.A.M.B." magic all over again. The vinyl will be released on November 22.
This week, Stefani also celebrated her son Zuma's 16th birthday. On Thursday, the proud mom shared a heartwarming Instagram Reel filled with sweet throwback photos of Zuma as a baby and throughout his childhood, along with a few clips of him playing guitar.
"Happy Sweet 16, Zuma!! we love u SO much!! 🎉🎂" Stefani wrote in the caption, sending love to her middle son, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.