Gwen Stefani is proving that true style never goes out of fashion.
The pop icon has brought back a beloved piece from her '90s wardrobe, re-wearing the Vivienne Westwood corset that first captivated fans in No Doubt's 1996 music video for "Spiderwebs." The legendary look made its return in Stefani's new music video for "Somebody Else's," which premiered Tuesday on HSN.
The white, structured, strapless corset features a rose at the center and is from the late designer's Spring/Summer 1994 Cafe Society collection.
For Stefani's new video, she paired the corset with a plaid blazer and a dainty gold necklace. She finished the look with glowing platinum blonde loose curls and neutral makeup.
Stefani originally wore the look nearly three decades ago with plaid pants, a pin-up hairstyle and dark lipstick.
She also wore the statement piece when performing "Just a Girl" on "Late Night with David Letterman," the same year the "Spiderwebs" music video debuted.
The Vivienne Westwood corset holds even greater significance now, following the designer's death in December 2022. Known as a pioneer of punk fashion, Westwood's creations have remained timeless, with Stefani's outfit proving the enduring power of her designs.