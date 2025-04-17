Actor Haley Joel Osment was arrested earlier this month at a popular California ski resort for alleged public intoxication, police confirmed this week.
According to a media log from the Mammoth Lakes Police Department, Osment was arrested on April 8 after an incident at Mammoth Mountain Ski Area.
TMZ was the first to report the story on Wednesday.
The media log described Osment as an "unruly skier" and classified him as an "intoxicated person."
He was subsequently charged with public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance.
Mammoth Lakes Police Department Sergeant Jason Heilman told People that Osment was "booked and is no longer in custody."
"Good Morning America" has reached out to Osment's rep and the Mono County Sheriff's Office for comment.
A rep for Mammoth Mountain told "GMA" that it did not have any further comments at this time.
Osment is known for his role as Cole Sear in the 1999 psychological thriller "The Sixth Sense."
Last year, he starred alongside Channing Tatum, Naomi Ackie and more in the Zoë Kravitz-directed film "Blink Twice."