The trailer for the upcoming film, "Blink Twice," from Zoë Kravitz has arrived.

The trailer, which dropped on Tuesday, opens with Kravitz's fiance, Channing Tatum, who plays tech billionaire Slater King.

He meets cocktail waitress Frida, played by Naomi Ackie, at what appears to be a fundraising gala and invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island.

Channing Tatum appears in this screengrab from the trailer for "Blink Twice." Amazon MGM Studios

Things take a turn when all of Slater's guests drop their cellphones in a bag, and suspicious events happen, like when one of the guests' knives goes missing.

Later on in the trailer, a clip shows Ackie discovering the missing knife after it slips out from behind a mirror in a bathroom.

Naomi Ackie appears in this screengrab from the trailer, "Blink Twice." Amazon MGM Studios

Watch the trailer here.

"Wild nights blend into sun soaked days and everyone's having a great time," according to a synopsis for the film. "No one wants this trip to end, but as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality."

"There is something wrong with this place," the synopsis continues. "She'll have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive."

Kravitz directed and co-wrote the film with E.T. Feigenbaum.

Screengrab from the trailer for the upcoming film, "Blink Twice." Amazon MGM Studios

The film also stars Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Kyle MacLachlan, Haley Joel Osment, Geena Davis, and Alia Shawkat.

"Blink Twice" will hit theaters on Aug. 23.