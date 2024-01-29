Channing Tatum is fiancée Zoë Kravitz's No. 1 fan regarding her directorial debut.

The "Magic Mike" actor, 43, shared an Instagram post on Jan. 26 in which he gushed about the 35-year-old "Big Little Lies" actress for her work on the film "Blink Twice."

"MISS DIRECTOR LADY HERSELF IN ACTION!! ABSOLUTELY CRUSHING IT. CAN'T WAIT FOR YALL TO SEE," Tatum wrote in the caption, which included a video of Kravitz approving a shot at a monitor.

Kravitz also announced on Instagram that the film will be out Aug. 23, and shared a Polaroid of her sticking out her tongue at Tatum, who is showing off his chest beneath an unbuttoned white shirt.

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz in a photo Kravitz posted to Instagram on Jan. 26, 2024. Zoe Kravitz/Instagram

A source confirmed to ABC News in October that the couple, who met while working together on "Blink Twice," are engaged.

In an interview with WSJ Magazine in August 2022, Kravitz said she was "really grateful" that the film had brought Tatum into her life.