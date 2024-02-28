Halle Berry is sharing a "cool mom" win she scored on the soccer field.

Berry, a mom of two, took to Instagram to share photos of her son, Maceo-Robert Martinez, meeting his idol, soccer legend David Beckham.

Berry and her 10-year-old son met Beckham Sunday, when his Inter Miami team faced off against the LA Galaxy in Los Angeles, according to the photos.

Halle Berry shared on Instagram photos of her son meeting soccer legend David Beckham. @halleberry/Instagram

"Thank you @mls & @davidbeckham for making my son’s dream come true and for giving me some extra ‘cool mom’ points," Berry captioned the photos, alongside heart and soccer ball emojis.

In one of the photos, Berry looks like a proud mom as she snaps a photo of her son on the field.

In another photo, she is seen with her arm around her son as they take in the action.

In addition to Maceo, Berry is also the mom of a daughter, Nahla, who will turn 16 in March.

At Sunday's game, Berry and Maceo watched the Galaxy and Miami battle it out in a 1-1 tie game.