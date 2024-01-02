Halle Berry is coming in hot for the new year with a steamy, stylish look.

The Oscar-winning actress stunned fans on New Year's Day by posting a jaw-dropping photo of herself on Instagram wearing a lace bodysuit, peep-toe platform pumps and a gold blazer.

"Heelllllloooooo 2024!" she captioned the photo.

Berry's comment section quickly blew up with love from fans and celeb friends alike.

"Halle's out here breaking the internet on Day 1! LFG!!!!!!" wrote fitness trainer and influencer Jeanette Jenkins.

Taraji P. Henson also left love for the actress in the comments, writing simply, "Hubba hubba," followed by several heart eyes, fire and purple heart emoji.

Since posting, the "Bruised" star's stylish 2024 Instagram photo has received over 407,000 likes.

A few days prior to her bodysuit moment, Berry posted a video recapping the past year, including moments of her attending the 2023 Oscars, traveling and gifts at the holidays.