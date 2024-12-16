The Dutton family ranch is "under attack" in the new teaser trailer for season 2 of "1923."
The new trailer for the Montana Western series was released on Sunday by Paramount+ and features Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren returning to their roles as Jacob Dutton and Cara Dutton.
The second season of the Taylor Sheridan-created series about the previous generation of Duttons, the family at the center of the popular "Yellowstone" series, hits streaming on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025.
The trailer begins with sweeping shots of Montana ranch land followed by Spencer Dutton, played by Brandon Sklenar, announcing that his family is losing a war for their land.
"I'm coming home," he declares.
Ford, in his role as Jacob, ratchets up the stakes for the Dutton ranch, saying, "This ranch is under attack. Our whole way of life is under attack."
"This ranch will drive you to your death," Mirren says, as dramatic music intensifies through the trailer.
A description of the upcoming season included in the trailer's announcement reads, "In the second season of 1923, a cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren) back at Dutton ranch."
It continues, "With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer (Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra ([Julia] Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love."
Along with Ford, Mirren and Sklenar, the second season of "1923" will star Julia Schlaepfer, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, Sebastian Roché, Timothy Dalton and Jennifer Carpenter.
