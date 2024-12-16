Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes and more are saying goodbye to "Yellowstone."
Several cast members took to social media to mark the end of the series -- co-created, written and often directed by Taylor Sheridan -- as it aired its final episode on Sunday, Dec. 15.
Reilly, who played Beth Dutton, shared a post on Instagram, writing in the caption, "Whatever the future holds this is the ending of the show we have been making for the past 7 years. Words cannot convey how I feel about the people I got to work and create with over the seasons. I have made true life long friends."
"The support from the crew and the trust and dedication of the cast. The words I got to say and the woman I got to inhabit. It changed me. It lit me up. It challenged me in every way possible and I will forever be grateful for it," she added. "For Taylor Sheridan who took a chance on me and continued to write her in ways I got to feel on fire as an actor. Thank you Taylor."
Reilly ended with a message to the show's fans, writing, "Thank you the audience we made it for, for being on this journey with us. We really cared about making something special for you all...."
Grimes kept his message short and sweet as he bid farewell to his character Kayce Dutton and the show.
"End of an era," he wrote in an Instagram post. "Goodbye Kayce. You are a better man than I. To my yellowstone family, thank you for the experience of a lifetime."
Kelsey Asbille, who played Kayce's wife Monica, reflected on her onscreen partnership with Grimes.
"To share the screen with Luke over these past 7 years was such a dream," she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.
One of the youngest "Yellowstone" cast members, Brecken Merrill, who played Kayce and Monica's son Tate, took to Instagram to look back on the show he grew up on.
"I keep seeing farewell posts, and I guess it's time. Goodbye, Tate. It was an honor and a privilege to grow up with you," he shared. "I'm forever grateful to Taylor and my whole Yellowstone family."
He added, "You guys are all magic makers, and I'm proud to know you."
Cole Hauser, who played Beth's husband Rip Wheeler, shared a photo from before "Yellowstone" even premiered as he got nostalgic.
"What a ride. What a office. See ya on the next 🇺🇸," he wrote on Instagram.
Ian Bohen, who played Ryan on the series, shared a cast photo on Instagram to mark the monumental moment.
"7 years with these amazing people all of whom have become family. It's been the greatest adventure of my life and I want to thank my cast and crew and everyone who has enjoyed watching our show over the years," he gushed. "I am forever grateful to you all and I hope you enjoy the finalé."
"Yellowstone" aired for five seasons between 2018 and 2024 and has spawned several spinoffs and created a television universe.
Paramount Network referred to season 5 of "Yellowstone" as the "final installment" and "final cycle" in May 2023.
WATCH: Luke Grimes on making his Grand Ole Opry debut, 'Yellowstone,' family and more