"Yellowstone" star Wendy Moniz bid farewell to the hit Western show on Instagram on Sunday with a touching post explaining how much the show has meant to her through the years.
"Series wrap for me on Yellowstone🎬 and been having alllll the feels; sentimental, proud, grateful to name a few," she wrote in the caption of the post, which included a carousel of photos from the past seven years.
Moniz, who played politician Lynelle Perry on the hit show and first appeared on "Yellowstone" in its first season in 2018, said she "completed my last scene August 1st."
"What a beautiful experience I've had here," she continued. "Just incredibly fortunate to have worked with so many talented, dedicated and kind people since 2017."
She added, "There's been a lot to reflect on, because this place, with the exceptional people who make it live and breathe, has often felt like a home away from home over these last 7 years. Sharing some favorite captures during the course of that time for y'all."
She ended her message by noting that the second half of "Yellowstone" season 5 will return Nov. 10.
Moniz's character, Lynelle, was a love interest of John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner. In the show, Lynelle is a former congresswoman and the governor of Montana.
"Yellowstone" aired the first half of its fifth season from November 2022 to January 2023. Paramount Network announced in November that the second half of the fifth season would premiere in November 2024. The network attributed the delayed production schedules to the Hollywood strikes.