Kevin Costner is a proud family man.
The "Dances with Wolves" actor shared a photo of himself posing with some of his children to Instagram on Monday, writing a heartfelt message to his followers.
"Hoping you guys had a wonderful Thanksgiving with the people you love most," he wrote in the caption. "At the top of my 'grateful for' list are the many really, really special memories I've gotten to make with my kids this year."
He concluded the post, writing, "Here's to a holiday season dedicated to making more."
Among the memories shared in Costner's post was the Los Angeles premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1" in June, when he brought a few of his kids with him to the star-studded event.
Costner is a dad of seven. The "Yellowstone" alum shares daughters Annie and Lily, as well as son Joe, with ex-wife Cindy Silva. He shares son Liam with ex Bridget Rooney, and he shares sons Cayden and Hayes, as well as daughter Grace, with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.