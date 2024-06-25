Kevin Costner made the "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1" film premiere a family affair.
The actor was all smiles as he posed for photos and walked the carpet in Los Angeles on Monday night.
Kevin Costner, who stars in the upcoming Western epic and also directed the movie, looked chic in a tan suit and accessorized his look with dark sunglasses.
"Really special night celebrating the @horizonamericansaga premiere, made sweeter with these five by my side," he wrote in an Instagram post featuring photos from the film premiere, including a snap with some of his children.
Kevin Costner is a dad of seven. He shares daughters Annie Costner and Lily Costner and son Joe Costner with ex-wife Cindy Silva. He shares son Liam Costner with ex Bridget Rooney.
He also shares sons Cayden Costner and Hayes Costner and daughter Grace Avery Costner with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.
In May, the "Yellowstone" actor attended the premiere of "Horizon" at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival with daughters Annie Costner, Lily Costner and Grace, as well as sons Cayden and Hayes.
In previous interviews to promote "Horizon," Kevin Costner revealed that his son Hayes, 15, had a small part in the film, and his oldest son also appears in a scene in "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2."
Hayes told Access Hollywood at the premiere that it was "so fun" working with his dad.
"I loved it," he said. "He just taught me everything, and he was there directing me by my side, and it was just amazing to watch him direct, because I've never seen it before. I've only seen him act before."
"Horizon: An American Saga" will chronicle the "Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West," according to a description of the two-part cinematic event.
The star-studded cast also includes Sienna Miller, Luke Wilson, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Owen Crow Shoe, Tatanka Means, Ella Hunt, Tim Guinee, Michael Angarano and more.
Kevin Costner co-wrote the script for "Horizon" with Jon Baird.
"Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1" arrives in theaters on June 28, 2024. Chapter two will hit theaters on Aug. 16.