Kevin Costner has released a moving new song to help victims of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.
On Friday, Costner released "Find Your Way" with his band Modern West. The song is the first that he and the band have released in four years.
"I've gone through seasons of darkness where I clung to the lyrics of songs that really carried me through," Costner said in an Instagram post. "I hope that 'Find Your Way' provides that kind of refuge for anyone trudging through and losing sight of hope."
The song begins with Costner singing the lyrics, "When the darkness overtakes you / And the stars above forsake you / And there's no refuge for days and days / May you always find your way…"
The "Horizon" actor and filmmaker said the song was written by his bandmates Teddy Morgan and Park Chisolm with singer-songwriter Kat Higgins.
Higgins also provided the background vocals to the song and Patrick Sansone played the Hammond organ on the song, according to Costner.
Modern West band members John Coinman, lair Forward, Larry Cobb and Matt Combs are also featured on the song.
The song is available to purchase on Bandcamp at a pay-what-you-choose rate and all the proceeds will benefit charities supporting Hurricanes Helene and Milton Relief.
"I hope it means something to you guys, and that maybe you'll consider purchasing it to benefit the victims of these terrible storms," Costner said at the end of his message on Instagram.
"Hope this raises a lot of support for those suffering," Morgan added on his Instagram story with a link to the song.
Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm on Wednesday evening. At least 16 people were killed in the storm and millions remain without power.
Milton followed Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 hurricane, which killed more than 230 people and left widespread destruction across the Southeast.
You can find "Find Your Way" by Kevin Costner and Modern West here.