Kevin Costner returns to the big screen in just days, this Friday, in the highly anticipated "Horizon: An American Saga" followed by a second chapter coming later in the summer. This project is led by the "Yellowstone" actor who created, directed, wrote, produced and will star in the film.
"There's this thing that happens in a theater...you always thought, 'wow something magic could happen.' And that's how I feel about movies, and that's how I feel about 'Horizon.' It's a movie I made for myself, knowing that it would come to these theaters, and it wouldn't be my movie anymore, it would be yours," said Costner in a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel.
Here is everything you need to know about the Warner Bros. Pictures headliner coming to theaters this summer.
When is it out?
"Horizon: An American Saga" Chapter 1 hits theaters on June 28 followed by Chapter Two which hits theaters seven weeks later on August 16.
What is the film about?
Costner's latest project is a Western in theme, style and story. The project is set in the American West during the Civil War years, 1861 to 1865.
The story promises to chronicle the American expansion of the West in an all encompassing story about how the United States came to span from ocean to ocean.
"In the great tradition of Warner Bros. Pictures' iconic Westerns, 'Horizon: An American Saga' explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won—and lost—through the blood, sweat and tears of many," read a synopsis from Warner Bros.
Has the trailer been released?
Both chapters one and two have accompanying trailers offering glimpses at what is to be expected from the Western saga. Both trailers are highlighted by beautiful shots of the Western countryside.
In the beginning of the trailer for chapter one, a voice highlights the movie's theme saying, "These people think that if they're tough enough, smart enough and mean enough, all of this will be theirs some day."
More hints are dropped in trailer two, where, amid sweeping shots of the American West, we see Costner looking at a flyer advertising a town called Horizon, billed as somewhere where one can procure a home. He calls it "the place I might be able to see myself."
After a montage of moments from the film highlight the all-star ensemble cast.
Who is starring in the film?
The cast is expansive but some of the names starring alongside Costner are names like "American Sniper's" Sienna Miller, who plays an American settler, "Avatar's" Sam Worthington, who plays a disgruntled soldier. Jena Malone plays a resident of Watts Parish, a mining town, and Owen Crow Shoe , an Apache warrior. The cast also includes Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jamie Campbell Bower and more.
Kevin Costner's son Hayes appears in the movie alongside his movie star father. Costner shares Hayes, one of Costner's seven children, with with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.
"When it's your movie you get to pick who you hang out with 👍🏻 Really proud of my son, Hayes, for making his acting debut in #HorizonAmericanSaga," wrote Costner on Instagram, sharing a clip of his son in the trailer.
How many films will there be?
While movies one and two will hit theaters this summer, Costner hopes to extend the series into a four-part Western saga.
"I had one that I was planning on doing, and no one would do it" said Costner in his interview with Kimmel, saying that experience encouraged him to make the series into a four-movie saga.
He told GQ in May that he had finished writing all the scripts saying, "I liked all four of 'em. They're already written."
Costner added that despite not being financed yet, he planned to go through with the four-part arc. "They're going to happen regardless, but they're not already funded," he said.