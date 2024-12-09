Bella Hadid made a surprise appearance on the latest episode of "Yellowstone."
The famous model appeared in Sunday's episode of Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western television series as the girlfriend of Travis Wheatley, Sheridan's character on the show.
Hadid's character, Sadie, is first introduced while playing a sparsely clothed game of cards, sitting by Travis' side, before she meets Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly.
After a tense exchange, Beth comes to realize that Sadie is Travis' partner, to which she reacts with disgust.
In the next scene, Beth asks Sadie to "explain the appeal" of Travis, to which Hadid responds, "You ever seen him ride before?"
After watching Travis ride a horse, Beth responds, "OK, yeah, I get it."
"Yellowstone" is currently in the second half of its fifth season. New episodes air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Paramount Network.
