Bella Hadid is back on the runway.
The model was seen at Saint Laurent's Spring 2025 show on Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week.
After taking a two-year hiatus from shows, Hadid strutted in a menswear look that incorporated a boxy black suit, tie, and a pair of glasses.
Her look was complete with a sleek bun, and neutral-toned makeup.
Saint Laurent's latest show encapsulated the brand's sleek, minimalist aesthetic with bold tailoring, luxe fabrics and a touch of edge. Hadid's ensemble, labeled "Look 33 Danielle," seemed fully aligned.
The high-end brand posted Hadid wearing the ensemble on Instagram, and her presence was met with lots of excitement from fans. "Thank you for bringing our girl back to the runway," one person said.
Another chimed in saying, "The most unexpected and waited comeback ever."
Hadid last came on the runway in 2022 when she participated in Spring 2023 shows including Thom Browne and Miu Miu.
Speaking of her hiatus, Hadid told Allure in April, "After 10 years of modeling, I realized I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn't necessarily giving it back to me."